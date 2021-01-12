Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Shares Up 10.1%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s share price shot up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.09. 1,529,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,858,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $605.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Diginex Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

