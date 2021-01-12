digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Update

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 9,716.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,051,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DIGI opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. digitiliti has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

