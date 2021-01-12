DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $98,688.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $26.39 million and approximately $98,688.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $205.92 or 0.00599779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00041166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00373727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.05 or 0.04468210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 128,136 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

