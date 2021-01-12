Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Trading Down 0.6%

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.69. 19,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 24,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,566,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after buying an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000.

