Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.06 and last traded at $65.38. Approximately 43,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 73,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.