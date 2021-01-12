DistX (DISTX) Achieves Market Cap of $12,640.05

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, DistX has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $12,640.05 and $32,344.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00111979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00262944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00064508 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00062210 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io.

DistX Token Trading

DistX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

