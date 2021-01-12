Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

DIV opened at C$2.46 on Tuesday. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of C$296.73 million and a P/E ratio of -51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.98.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,651.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

