Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 393,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 52,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBA opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. BidaskClub upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

