Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,398. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INT opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.