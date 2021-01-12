Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,800 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $75.78.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.