Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

NYSE:CLX opened at $193.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.03. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $153.35 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

