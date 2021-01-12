Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,426 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 191.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in eBay by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in eBay by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,355 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. ValuEngine cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

