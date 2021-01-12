Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.