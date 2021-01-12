Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 44,008 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $4,245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $162.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

