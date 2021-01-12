DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.48. DLH shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DLH news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 7,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Parker purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $95,496.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 435,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,046 shares of company stock worth $191,887. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 121,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DLH during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in DLH during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,871,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

