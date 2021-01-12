dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Trading Up 8.8%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)’s share price was up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 1,274,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,198,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.