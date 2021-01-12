Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree has outpaced the industry in the past three months. Sound business fundamentals along with favorable customer response toward assortments have been driving the company’s performance. Moreover, the stock received a boost from robust third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Earnings were aided by top-line growth and improved margins, while sales benefited from comps growth across segments. Moreover, the company is witnessing favorable initial comps trend in the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, it is on track with store rationalization and renovation efforts. However, higher payroll expenses related to frontline associates and field management staff bonuses are concerning. Higher COVID-19-related costs partly hurt margins in the fiscal third quarter.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

