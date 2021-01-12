Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Boosted by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $14,881,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,676. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,633.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

