Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after purchasing an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 636.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 241.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 409,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $76.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

