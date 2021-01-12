Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

