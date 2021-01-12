Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $556.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.32.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $513.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

