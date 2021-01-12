Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

PRU opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.