Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

