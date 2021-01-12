Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 68.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 100.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.15.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.