Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,482 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.72.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

