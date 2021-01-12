DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

DSL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

