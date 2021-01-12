Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Dril-Quip worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 45.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $855,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $42,828.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,066 shares of company stock worth $1,606,426. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of DRQ opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -101.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

