DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSDVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

