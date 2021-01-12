Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 538,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 674,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,442. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. Duke Realty has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

