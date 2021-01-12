Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.55.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. Duke Realty has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 171.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,517,000 after buying an additional 3,487,287 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 116.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Duke Realty by 26.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.