DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.40 ($44.00).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

ETR DWS opened at €34.95 ($41.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.