DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

KSM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,933. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

