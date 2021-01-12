Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

DYN stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.74. 157,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,204. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13). As a group, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,764,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,393,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,303,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,076,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,360,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

