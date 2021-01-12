Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 93.9% in December

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE EIC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

