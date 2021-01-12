Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 7.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.35. 617,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 396,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Specifically, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $414.15 million, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

