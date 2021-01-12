Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.68.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 252.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

