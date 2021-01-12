East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EWBC. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.63.

EWBC stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 982.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 77,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

