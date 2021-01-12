easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 840 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 777.80 ($10.16) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 830.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 648.72. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

