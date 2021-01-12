Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 62.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.41. 4,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,495. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

