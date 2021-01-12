Edmp Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edmp Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.9% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,928 shares of company stock valued at $134,075,933. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, reaching $449.64. 55,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,891. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $449.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

