Edmp Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Edmp Inc. cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group comprises 2.3% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

PAG traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. 8,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

