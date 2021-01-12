Edmp Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,347 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 2.7% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 92,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,573. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,284 shares of company stock valued at $881,462. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.