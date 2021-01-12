Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Trading Down 0.3%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.27. 21,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 31,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

