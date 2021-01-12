Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESALY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $72.64 on Friday. Eisai has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

