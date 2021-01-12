Ekso Bionics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 914 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.33. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

