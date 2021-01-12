Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $675,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,235.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $163,380,542. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,902. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.88. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $159.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

