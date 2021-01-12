electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). electroCore posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 426,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,538. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

