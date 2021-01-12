Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.37

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 43676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,528,000 after purchasing an additional 207,920 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,722,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,540,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 175,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

