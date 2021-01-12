Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ELMUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

ELMUF stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.