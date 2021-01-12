Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $6.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 272.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Embraer by 54.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 587,359 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Embraer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,324,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,361,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

